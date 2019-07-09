UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely At Scattered Places, Hot, Humid Weather To Grip Other Parts

Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Rain likely at scattered places, hot, humid weather to grip other parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Punjab, and Kashmir and at isolated places of Khayber Pakhtunkhwa while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country in next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at scattered places in Punjab at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir whereas at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob and D.G.Khan divisions during this time span.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 48 mm, Punjab: Murree 45 mm, Gujranwala 33 mm, Jhelum 29 mm, Sialkot (City 25 mm, AP 09 mm), Mangla 12 mm, Narowal 11 mm, Gujrat 05 mm, Lahore (City 05 mm, AP 01 mm), Islamabad, Rawalpindi 02 mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta 35 mm, Kotli 09 mm and Rawalakot 02 mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday was: Sibbi 48�C, Dadu 47�C, Nokkundi, Jaccobabad, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Rohri 45�C, Islamabad 39�C, Lahore 38�C, Karachi 37�C, Peshawar 42�C, Quetta 40�C, Faisalabad 40�C, Multan 40�C, Gilgit 40�C, Muzaffrabad 38�C,Murree 26�C and Hyderabad 40�C.

