Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday indicated chances of rain at isolated places in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday indicated chances of rain at isolated places in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating eastern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Narowal and Islamabad (Airport) 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period was 44 C in Dadu and 43 C in Rohri.

