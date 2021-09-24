Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in eastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in eastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Sindh during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and lower parts of the country whereas a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Jhelum 116, Attock 36, Islamabad (Bokra 27, Golra 26, Airport 24, Saidpur 21, City 14),Gujrat 20, Kasur 17, Mandi Bahauddin 11, Murree 07, Mangla 06, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad) 05, Chakwal 04, Lahore (Johar Town 04, Gulberg 01), Sialkot (Airport 03, City 01), Joharabad, Bhakkar 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 55, Balakot 25, Lower Dir 13, Saidu Sharif 10, Takht Bai, Dera IsmaiI Khan (City) 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 23, Garhi Dupatta 20, Kotli 02, Sindh: Karachi (Surjani 70, North Karachi 49, Faisal Base 47, Nazimabad 20, Old Areas Airport 19, Saadi Town 16, University road 14, Jinnah terminal, Orangi 11, Quaidabad 08, DHA Phase-II 07, Masroor Base, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 05, Jamia-tu-Rasheed 04, Kemari 03), Daheli 18, Badin, Islamkot 15, Diplo 08, Thatta, Nagarparker 03, Mithi 01, Balochistan: Kohlu 07.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi, Sibbi, Turbat and Dalbandin 40 C.