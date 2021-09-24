UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:18 AM

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in eastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in eastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Sindh during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper and lower parts of the country whereas a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Jhelum 116, Attock 36, Islamabad (Bokra 27, Golra 26, Airport 24, Saidpur 21, City 14),Gujrat 20, Kasur 17, Mandi Bahauddin 11, Murree 07, Mangla 06, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad) 05, Chakwal 04, Lahore (Johar Town 04, Gulberg 01), Sialkot (Airport 03, City 01), Joharabad, Bhakkar 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 55, Balakot 25, Lower Dir 13, Saidu Sharif 10, Takht Bai, Dera IsmaiI Khan (City) 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 23, Garhi Dupatta 20, Kotli 02, Sindh: Karachi (Surjani 70, North Karachi 49, Faisal Base 47, Nazimabad 20, Old Areas Airport 19, Saadi Town 16, University road 14, Jinnah terminal, Orangi 11, Quaidabad 08, DHA Phase-II 07, Masroor Base, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 05, Jamia-tu-Rasheed 04, Kemari 03), Daheli 18, Badin, Islamkot 15, Diplo 08, Thatta, Nagarparker 03, Mithi 01, Balochistan: Kohlu 07.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi, Sibbi, Turbat and Dalbandin 40 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Road Saidpur Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Turbat Rawalpindi Saidu Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Thatta Badin Dir Kohlu Attock Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Gulberg Orangi Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.