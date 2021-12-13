Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain with snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Rain with snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Smog/fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while cloudy in upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11, Skardu -08, Gupis, Ziarat -07, Astore -06, Giglit, Kalam, Kalat -05, Chitral, Hunza, Quetta, Rawalakot -04, Dir, Srinagar -03, Bagrote, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla and Drosh -02