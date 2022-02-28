UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country; PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Rain likely at various parts of country; PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm at various parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm at various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and adjoining areas.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan. While rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in north east and south Punjab.

Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain occurred in Quetta, Samungli and Kalat.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalat 03 mm, Balochistan: Quetta and Samungli 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh , Kalam -09 C, Astore -06, Anantnag -04, Gupis , Parachinar, Rawalakot, Skardu, Pulwama, Shupiyan, Baramulla -03, Malam Jabba, Hunza -02, Dir, Bagrote and Srinagar -01 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Srinagar Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Dir Kalat Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

Regulatory body needed to streamline accountabilit ..

Regulatory body needed to streamline accountability of organizational assets: Sw ..

3 seconds ago
 Punjab Sports Minister announces to organize count ..

Punjab Sports Minister announces to organize country's biggest ever Punjab Mind ..

4 seconds ago
 Nine-member Indian delegation arrives in Lahore

Nine-member Indian delegation arrives in Lahore

6 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 kicks off Tuesday

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 kicks off Tuesday

7 seconds ago
 One day seminar on transformation to smart health ..

One day seminar on transformation to smart health services held at Islamia Unive ..

11 seconds ago
 Court awards death sentence, life imprisonment to ..

Court awards death sentence, life imprisonment to 2 accused

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>