Rain likely at various parts of country; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm at various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and adjoining areas.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan. While rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in north east and south Punjab.

Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain occurred in Quetta, Samungli and Kalat.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalat 03 mm, Balochistan: Quetta and Samungli 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh , Kalam -09 C, Astore -06, Anantnag -04, Gupis , Parachinar, Rawalakot, Skardu, Pulwama, Shupiyan, Baramulla -03, Malam Jabba, Hunza -02, Dir, Bagrote and Srinagar -01 C.