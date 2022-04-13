Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast light rain-thunderstorm for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave was present over upper/central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

On Thursday, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty/dust raising winds are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 22 mm, Balakot 10, Pattan 09, Peshawar (Airport 07, City 05), Chitral 06, Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif 04, Cherat 03, Kakul, Mirkhani 02, Drosh, Takht bai, Dir 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 11, Muzaffarabad (Airport 07, City 05), Garhi Dupatta 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 11, Bagrote 07, Gilgit, Chillas 06, Skardu, Gupis 05, Punjab: Murree 07, Leh 05, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 45 C, Turbat and Bahawalnagar 44 C.