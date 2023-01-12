Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain is expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Potohar region during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Rain is expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Potohar region during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Dense foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper or central Punjab.

Snowfall was also recorded in Malam Jabba, Kalam and Murree.

While, dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours Kashmir: Muzaffarabad, (Airport 34 mm and City 28), Rawalakot, Garhi dupatta 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 32, Dir (Upper 20, Lower 16), Saidu Sharif 18, Balakot 16, Pattan 10, Parachinar, Kalam 09, Bacha Khan (A/P), Mirkhani 08, Chitral 06, Kakul 05, Mardan, Drosh 04, Bannu 02, Peshawar (City 02, A/P 01), Dera Ismail Khan (City) 01, Punjab: Murree 03, Jhelum 02, Islamabad(Z.P 02, Golra, Bokra 01) Rawalpindi (Kacheri 01), Attock, Mangla, Gujranwala, Jhang, Sialkot (City) 01mm.

The snowfall recorded in Malam Jabba 16 inches, Kalam and Murree 05 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Ziarat -12 C, Leh -10, Kalat -08, Gupis -07, Kalam -06, Quetta, Parachinar -05, Malam Jabba, Hunza -04 and Murree -03 C.