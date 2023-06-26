Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, Isolated heavy falls (with isolated hailstorms) are also expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, Isolated heavy falls (with isolated hailstorms) are also expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, a seasonal low was lying over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave was also affecting the upper and western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was in Punjab:Lahore (Airport 255mm, Lakshmi Chowk 241, Pani Wala Talab 236, Qurtaba Chowk 230, Gulshan-e-Ravi 213, Nister Town 202, Iqbal Town 178, City 172, Tajpura 165, Jail Road 163, Johar Town 155, Gulberg 130, Mughalpura 126, Chowk Nakhuda 125, Samanabad 120, Farrukhabad 115, Upper Mall 103), Sialkot (City 89, Airport 76), Islamabad (Airport 77, City 56), Jhelum 67, Kasur 62, Narowal 58, Mangla 56, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 55), Gujrat 54, Mandi Bahauddin 53, Gujranwala 45, Murree 39, Chakwal 38, Faisalabad 32, Attock 30, Sargodha City 19, Hafizabad 12, D G Khan, Okara 08, Faisalabad (Allama Iqbal Colony 06, Dogar Basti 12, Madina Town 15, GMA water works 10, Ghulshan colony 02), Bhakkar, Joharabad 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 81, Bannu 41, Peshawar Airport 37, Balakot 36, Kakul 25, Peshawar City 22, Bacha Khan Airport 20, Cherat 11, Pattan 11, Dir 08, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 03, D I Khan Airport, Lower Dir 02, Parachinar 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 40, Muzaffarabad (City 33, Airport 25), Garhi Dopatta 21, Kotli 18, Balochistan: Bar Khan 33, Khuzdar 26, Zhob 18, Lasbela, Ormara, Quetta 02, Kalat, Samungli 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Gilgit 03mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Dalbandin 45 C, Sibbi and Jacobabad 44 C.