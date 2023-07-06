Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan and Sindh during the next 24 hours

Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating in the upper and central parts of the country.

Moist currents from Bay of Bengal were also reaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

The PMD has warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, while it may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till July 8.

Heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrents and local nullas of Kashmir, D.G. Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah and Musa Khel during the period.

During the last 24 hour, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in upper/central Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh.

While, hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Faisalabad 40mm, Noor Pur Thal 27, Sahiwal 26, Jhang 19, Toba Tek Singh 18, Lahore (City 12 and Airport 07), Sargodha, Hafizabad 07, Narowal 06, Kasur 05, Bhakkar, Gujranwala 03, Gujrat, Karor (Layyah), Okara 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 20 & Lower 01), Kalam 17, Pattan 12, Balakot 09, Malam Jabba 08, Saidu Sharif 05, D I Khan (City 04 & Airport 03), Parachinar 02, Drosh 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 09, Hunza 06, Gilgit 05, Gupis 03, Astore 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 06 & Airport 03), Balochistan: Sibbi 09, Zhob 05, Sindh: Mohenjo Daro 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 45C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dalbandin 42C.