Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country: PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, rain thundershower associated with windstorm/gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar Region, Islamabad.
Rain thundershower associated with windstorm/gusty winds is also likely at isolated places in southeast/Lower Sindh, south Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east/south Balochistan during evening/night.
According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country and likely to enter upper parts from Thursday (evening/night).
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather remained in most parts of the country while very hot in southern parts.
However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Dir was Upper Dir 12mm and Rawalakot 05mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded was Jacobabad, Sibbi 48C, Bhakkar, Noor Pur Thal 47, Dadu, Kot Addu 46, Joharabad, Khairpur 45C.
