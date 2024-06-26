Open Menu

Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain thundershower associated with windstorm/gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar Region, Islamabad.

Rain thundershower associated with windstorm/gusty winds is also likely at isolated places in southeast/Lower Sindh, south Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east/south Balochistan during evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country and likely to enter upper parts from Thursday (evening/night).

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather remained in most parts of the country while very hot in southern parts.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Dir was Upper Dir 12mm and Rawalakot 05mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded was Jacobabad, Sibbi 48C, Bhakkar, Noor Pur Thal 47, Dadu, Kot Addu 46, Joharabad, Khairpur 45C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jacobabad Bhakkar Khairpur Dadu Dir Rawalakot Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

31 seconds ago
 Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day o ..

Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'

33 seconds ago
 Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

34 seconds ago
 Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC ..

Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC in contempt case

37 seconds ago
 She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shor ..

She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz invites opposition for talks

PM Shehbaz invites opposition for talks

29 minutes ago
Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of ..

Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of PML-N: Azma Bukhari

43 minutes ago
 8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts thr ..

8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system

43 minutes ago
 KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model f ..

KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP

43 minutes ago
 N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: ..

N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official

43 minutes ago
 DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas ..

DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations

50 minutes ago
 England top Euros group but disappoint again in Sl ..

England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather