Rain likely at various parts of country; to reduce smog/fog

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snow over the hills in upper/central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snow over the hills in upper/central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold/cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Fog/smog is likely to reduce in few plain areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to enter western/upper parts of the country from Saturday (night) and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

The system may persist in upper parts of the country till Tuesday (morning).

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Bunji, Skardu 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03, Malam Jabba 02, Punjab: Murree 01 mm.

The snowfall (Inches) recorded during the last 24 hours was Malam Jabba 01 inch, Hunza, Skardu and Astore Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Gupis, Leh -08 C, Skardu -05, Kalam -04, Astore, Malamjabba -03, Kalat, Rawalakot -02, Zhob, Parachinar, Mirkhani, Dir, Drosh, Pulwama, Shupiyan and Baramulla -01 C.