Rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm/hailstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected in the north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab.

Moderate to isolated heavy snow/rain is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10C, Kalam -09, Astore -07, Gupis -05, Parachinar and Skardu -04C.

