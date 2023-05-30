Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with few hailstorms and isolated heavy falls in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with few hailstorms and isolated heavy falls in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and was likely to persist in upper parts till Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Northeastern/western Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. While dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Zhob 30mm, Dalbandin 11, Barkhan 10, Quetta 01, Sindh: Mithi 27, Hyderabad 13, Chhor 11, Shaheed Benazirabad 09, Larkana 06, Dadu, Padidan 05, Sakrand, Mirpurkhas 04, Tando jam 02, Jacobabad, Mohenjo-Daro 01, Punjab: Rahimyar Khan 24, Kot Addu 22, Khanpur 17, Dera Ghazi Khan , Narowal 11, Murree 03, Faisalabad 02, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 03, Chaklala 02, Shamsabad 01), Mangla, Gujrat, Kasur, Multan (Airport), Sialkot (Airport), Islamabad (Bokra) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 22, Malamjabba 19, Kakul 09, Pattan, Mardan 03, Mirkhani 02, Chitral, Cherat, Drosh 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05, Muzaffarabad (Airport) 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Turbat 40 C and Panjgur 38 C.