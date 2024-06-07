Rain likely at various places:PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is also likely in central/south Punjab, northeast/south Balochistan and upper/central Sindh during evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was prevailing over upper and central parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next few hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper/central Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Sakrand 32mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 23, Khanewal 08, Kasur 06, Gujranwala 04, Gujrat 03, Sialkot (City 02, Airport 01), Chakwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 18, Kakul 14, Drosh 03, Mirkhani 02, Dir (Upper) , Balakot, Peshawar (City) 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 04), Balochistan: Lasbela 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Gupis and Chilas 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 44C, Dadu, Mohenjodaro 43, Sibbi, Tando Jam, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad and Bahawalpur 42C.