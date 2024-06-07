Open Menu

Rain Likely At Various Places:PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Rain likely at various places:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is also likely in central/south Punjab, northeast/south Balochistan and upper/central Sindh during evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was prevailing over upper and central parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next few hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper/central Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Sakrand 32mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 23, Khanewal 08, Kasur 06, Gujranwala 04, Gujrat 03, Sialkot (City 02, Airport 01), Chakwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 18, Kakul 14, Drosh 03, Mirkhani 02, Dir (Upper) , Balakot, Peshawar (City) 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 04), Balochistan: Lasbela 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Gupis and Chilas 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 44C, Dadu, Mohenjodaro 43, Sibbi, Tando Jam, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad and Bahawalpur 42C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Parachinar Gujrat Kasur Okara Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Chakwal Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Dadu Dir Lasbela Muzaffarabad Sakrand Rohri Balakot Garhi Dupatta Tando Jam Chilas Airport

Recent Stories

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

40 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

55 minutes ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

57 minutes ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

57 minutes ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

55 minutes ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

58 minutes ago
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

58 minutes ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

2 hours ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

2 hours ago
 Training workshop on budget session held

Training workshop on budget session held

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening b ..

Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..

2 hours ago
 DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District ..

DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather