Rain likely during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain, wind- thunderstorm, in Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, north Balochistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave was likely to approach northwest Balochistan tonight and affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam, Astore -02�C, Skardu -01�C, Gupis, Kalat 00�C.