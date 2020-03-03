UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely During Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Rain likely during next 24 hours

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain, wind- thunderstorm, in Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, north Balochistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain, wind- thunderstorm, in Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, north Balochistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave was likely to approach northwest Balochistan tonight and affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam, Astore -02�C, Skardu -01�C, Gupis, Kalat 00�C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Punjab Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

Australia's central bank drops interest rate to 0 ..

24 seconds ago

UN Commissioner for Human Rights in India challeng ..

11 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

1 minute ago

85 trainees passed out under the FATA Economic Rev ..

1 minute ago

Turkey downs Assad regime's warplane in Syria

1 minute ago

Turkey Downed Syrian Plane With Air-to-Air Missile ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.