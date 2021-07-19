UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely In Capital, Punjab, KP, GB: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:46 PM

Rain likely in Capital, Punjab, KP, GB: Met Office

Rain wind-thundershower with gusty winds would likely to persist in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thundershower with gusty winds would likely to persist in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, heavy and torrential rain was also expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

A strong monsoon currents were reaching upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday. A westerly wave also present over northwestern parts of the country.

Rainfall in mm recorded in Punjab: Islamabad (Airport 73, Saidpur 41, Golra 40, Zero Point 30, Bokra 27), Sialkot (City 53, Airport 32), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 34, Chaklala 20), Mandi Bahauddin 36, Murree 26, Attock 25 , Mangla 18, Chakwal 06, Jhelum 04, Toba TekSingh 02, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Attock 01, Kashmir: Kotli 34, Garhi Dupatta 27, Muzaffarabad 23, Rawalakot 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 64, Malam Jabba 60, Parachinar 30, Dir (Upper 27, Lower 09), Kakul 28, Bannu 10, Balakot 03, Cherat, Pattan 03, Peshawar (City, Airport), Takht Bai 02, Kalam 01, Balochistan: Zhob 14, Kalat 06 , Kharan 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 11, Astore 06, Bagrote 03, Gilgit, Chillas 02, Bunji 03, and Sindh: Karachi (Saadi Town) 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in C: Dadu 47, Nokkundi 44, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri and Larkana recorded 43.

