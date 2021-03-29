Rain likely in coming week: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department Dr Khalid Malik on Monday said a two-day intermittent rain spell is likely to occur in Federal capital and upper Punjab in coming week.

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would be expected in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said that the next rain spell would help reduce pollen count in these areas.

