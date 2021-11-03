UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In GB, Upper KP

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:16 PM

Rain likely in GB, upper KP

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday indicated chances of rain-thunderstorm in Gilgit Baltistan and a few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

However, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time, while cold during night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most plains of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter northern areas of the country on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -04 C, Skardu, Babusar -01, Kalam, Gilgit and Ziarat 00 C.

