Rain likely in Islamabad,upper Punjab, KP, Kashmir,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The synoptic analysis has revealed that a westerly wave was affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

During the past 24, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Sindh, Kashmir and Lasbela .

The weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 25, Drosh 21, Kakul 19mm, Mirkhani 18, Dir 13, Kalam 12, Malam Jabba 03, Balakot 02, Punjab: Murree 16, Islamabad (Zero Point 07, Saidpur, A/P 04, Bokra 02, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05), Karoor (Layyah), Mangla, Kasur, Gujarat, Sargodha 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 14, Muzaffarabad (City 04, Airport 02), Kotli 07, Sindh: Sukkur 10, Mohenjo-daro, Larkana 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 09, Astor 07, Bunji 03, Gilgit, Skardu 01, Balochistan: Lasbela 06 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad 43 C, Mohenjo-daro, Sakrand, Chhor, Rohri, Mithi, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan 42 C.