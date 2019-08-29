Rain likely in Karachi on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thundershowers/rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degrees centigrade with 65 to 75 percent humidity.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi divisions while at scatteredplaces in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.