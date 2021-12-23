Rain likely in KP, GB, Kashmir

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy weather will prevail in upper parts of the country during the period.

However, rain/snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was likely to enter western/upper parts of the country from Saturday and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday.

Fog/ smog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours,cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 05 mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Malam Jabba 02, Punjab: Murree 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Bagrote, Malamjabba 01 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu, Gupis -09 C, Leh -07, Astore -05, Malamjabba, Bagrote -04, Kalam, Hunza, Dir, Baramulla, Pulwama -03, Rawalakot -02, Anantnag, Shupiyan, Srinagar and Drosh -01 C.