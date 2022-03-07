UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In KP, North Balochistan,GB, Kashmir: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snow over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

Mainly dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snow over the hills) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 72mm, Airport 72), Rawalakot 40, Garhi Dupatta 35, Kotli 23, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 56, Dir (Upper 42, Lower 10), Balakot 39, Kalam 12, Pattan 09, DI Khan ( Airport 06, City 05), Drosh, Malam Jab 08, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, Takht Bhai 02, Chitral, Bannu 01, Punjab: Murree 48, Joharabad 36, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 35, Shamsabad 34), Islamabad (City 34, Bokra 31, Airport 14) , Saidpur 13, Golra 12), Chakwal 32, Bhakkar 20, Layyah 18, Nur Pur thal 15, Sargodha, Mangla 14, Jhelum 09, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Gujarat 04, Attock 02, Balochistan: Quetta 09, Kalat 06, Zhob 05, Barkhan 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Astor 09, Bagrote , Gupis 05, Sindh: Larkana 02 and Moenjodaro 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was Kalam 03 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Kalam -02, Leh 00.

