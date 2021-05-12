Rain likely in KP, Upper Punjab

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall and few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall and few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Dadu 46, Jacobabad, Mohenjo-Daro 45, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan and Larkana 44.