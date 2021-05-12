UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely In KP, Upper Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:49 PM

Rain likely in KP, Upper Punjab

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall and few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall and few hailstorm) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Dadu 46, Jacobabad, Mohenjo-Daro 45, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan and Larkana 44.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Larkana Jacobabad Dadu

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

7 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

5 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.