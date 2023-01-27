UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Lahore, Other Parts Of Country In Next 3 Days

Published January 27, 2023

Rain likely in Lahore, other parts of country in next 3 days

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the western and upper regions of the country including Lahore, and snowfall on the mountains from Saturday to Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the western and upper regions of the country including Lahore, and snowfall on the mountains from Saturday to Monday.

According to the department, westerly winds would enter the western regions of the country on Saturday, which would remain over the upper regions till Monday.

Moderate-to-heavy snowfall is expected in Murree from January 28 (night) to January 30, which may lead to road closures and risk of land sliding. During this period, heavy snowfall is likely to disrupt the movement of vehicles.

On January 29 and January 30, there is a possibility of thundershowers in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.

Meanwhile, rain with strong winds and thunder is expected in Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargodha, while light rain is expected in Bhakar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan.

Similarly, hail is also expected at a few places. After the rain, the temperature is likely to decrease by two to four degrees Celsius.

Tourists have been advised to be careful during rain. Drivers should ensure careful driving in case of rain and snow and they should call helpline 1129 in case of any emergency.

