Rain Likely In Next 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:37 PM
Dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of rain is likely for the city during next 24 hours
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of rain is likely for the city during next 24 hours.
The highest temperature recorded during last 24 hours remains 36 C and thelowest as 8 C .
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.