UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Likely In Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

Rain likely in next 24 hours

Dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of rain is likely for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of rain is likely for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest temperature recorded during last 24 hours remains 36 C and thelowest as 8 C .

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Five booked for decanting

51 seconds ago

Faithful enjoy Ramazan due to pleasant weather pat ..

53 seconds ago

European Commission Starts Talks With US on Mutual ..

54 seconds ago

Light Up Islamabad: Illuminated guide maps being i ..

55 seconds ago

NYU Abu Dhabi develops Integrated Micro-Fluidic Pr ..

12 minutes ago

President of Chad Got Injured in Clashes, Died in ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.