Rain likely in next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of rain is likely for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest temperature recorded during last 24 hours remains 36 C and thelowest as 8 C .

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.