Rain likely in Sindh, eastern Balochistan;PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating the lower southern parts of the country. While a westerly wave was also present along the north western border.

The met office also forecast isolated heavy falls in Sindh during the period.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Islamkot 50 mm, Badin 29, Karachi (Surjani 18, Orangi 11, Masoor Base 10, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 07, Naziambad 05, Faisal Base 03, University Road, DHA Phase-II 02, Jinnah Terminal 01), Chachro 12, Dahli 10, Nagarparker 07, Diplo, Mithi 04, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 06, Bagrote 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 05 and Lasbela 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 43 C, Sibbi, Lasbela and Nokundi 41 C.