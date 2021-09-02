UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Sindh, Eastern Balochistan;PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:31 PM

Rain likely in Sindh, eastern Balochistan;PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh and eastern Balochistan on Friday.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating the lower southern parts of the country. While a westerly wave was also present along the north western border.

The met office also forecast isolated heavy falls in Sindh during the period.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Islamkot 50 mm, Badin 29, Karachi (Surjani 18, Orangi 11, Masoor Base 10, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 07, Naziambad 05, Faisal Base 03, University Road, DHA Phase-II 02, Jinnah Terminal 01), Chachro 12, Dahli 10, Nagarparker 07, Diplo, Mithi 04, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 06, Bagrote 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 05 and Lasbela 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 43 C, Sibbi, Lasbela and Nokundi 41 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Road Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Badin Barkhan Lasbela Orangi Border

Recent Stories

New York, New Jersey declare states of emergency a ..

New York, New Jersey declare states of emergency as remnants of Hurricane Ida hi ..

17 minutes ago
 Shehryar Afridi seeks probe into 'custodial killin ..

Shehryar Afridi seeks probe into 'custodial killing' of Syed Ali Geelani

46 seconds ago
 Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor visits ..

Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor visits Nephrology deptt

49 seconds ago
 Profiteering not to be allowed, strict action to b ..

Profiteering not to be allowed, strict action to be taken against violators: DC

51 seconds ago
 Pb govt committed to provide quality health servic ..

Pb govt committed to provide quality health services: Dr Yasmin

5 minutes ago
 Kabul Airport to Reopen in Next 2 Days With Suppor ..

Kabul Airport to Reopen in Next 2 Days With Support From Turkey, Qatar - Taliban

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.