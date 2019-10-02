Rain likely in Sukkur on Thursday

Rain is expected in Sukkur as well as Shikarpur, Khairpur and its adjoining areas on Thursday, said an official of local Met Officel here on Wednesday

According to the official, hot and humid weather will continue elsewhere in northern Sindh.