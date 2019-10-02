UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely In Sukkur On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:07 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Rain is expected in Sukkur as well as Shikarpur, Khairpur and its adjoining areas on Thursday, said an official of local Met Officel here on Wednesday.

According to the official, hot and humid weather will continue elsewhere in northern Sindh.

