Rain Likely In Two Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Rain likely in two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :After the long persisting spell of scorching heat which prevailed for many days a spell of rain is likely in the provincial capital during the next couple of days.

According to Met office spokesperson, rain-wind/thundershower have been forecast for Lahore and other districts of the province including Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, M.B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh,Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khanewal, Okara and Bahawalnagar.

Rain with gusty wind/duststorm was expected in Multan, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Pak Pattan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan.

Heavy fall and hailstorm may also occur at a few places during the period.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab has said that the department was fully prepared to cope with any threat of floods in Rawalpindi and other areas.

All the allied departments have also been alerted to tackle rains aftermath and floods.

The spokesperson said that pre-monsoon rains were expected to continue from July 16 to 21 in different parts of the province.

