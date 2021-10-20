UrduPoint.com

Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

Rain likely in upper, central parts of country from Friday to Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the country from Friday to Sunday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper or central parts of the country on Friday which would bring rain in upper and central parts.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected in Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Friday(evening/night) to Sunday.

Heavy falls with hailstorm are also expected in Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Sheikhupura on Friday (night) or Saturday.

Wind-thunderstorm with light rain is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat and Loralai on Friday (night) or Saturday.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the met office warned that windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in Upper or Central parts of the country.

Due to westerly wave day temperatures will fall rapidly across the country particularly in upper parts during the forecast period.

Winds or rainfall may affect the crops in harvesting areas.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain 'ALERT' during the forecast period.

