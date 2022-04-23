UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Upper KP, Kashmir, Potohar Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 08:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region.

Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot, Kakul 11 mm, Malamjabba 09, Dir (Upper 09, Lower 02) Kalam 06, Saidu Sharif 04, Mirkhani 03, Chitral 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 06, City 05), Garhi Dupatta 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Gilgit and Gupis 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Shaheed Benazirabad 44 C, Mithi, Chhor and Dadu 43 C.

