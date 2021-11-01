Rain likely in Upper KP, Northeast Punjab, northern areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain thunderstorm (light snowfall over the mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -04 C, Kalam -02, Skardu and Astore 00 C.