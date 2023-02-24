Rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, GB and Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours while partly cloudy in upper areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to approach the upper parts of the country by tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in the northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -09 C, Kalam -06, Skardu, Astore and Gupis -02 C.