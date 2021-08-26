UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Upper Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain in upper parts of the country on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain in upper parts of the country on Friday.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from Friday evening or night and are likely to continue during next few days.

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan during evening or night.

The weather will remain hot and very humid in most plain areas of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Rawalakot 08 mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 05, Malam Jabba 04, upper Dir 02 and Kakul 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 44 C, Turbat, Dadu 43 and Chillas 42 C.

