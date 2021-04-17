Rain likely in upper Punjab, Upper KP, GB, Kashmir in next 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours while dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 25mm, Dir (Lower 23mm, Upper 04mm), Saidu Sharif 15mm, Balakot, Pattan 10mm, Kakul 07mm, Peshawar (Airport 05mm, City 03mm), Kalam 03mm, Cherat, Takht Bai 01mm, Kashmir: Srinagar (City 25mm, Airport 24mm), Anantnag 23mm, Rawalakot 21mm, Kotli 17mm, Jammu (City 16mm, Airport 07mm), Muzaffarabad (Airport 07mm, City 05mm), Garhi Dupatta 05mm, Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 10mm, City 06mm), Narowal 09mm, Gujrat 08mm, Murree 07mm, Joharabad 04mm, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock 03mm, Kot Addu, Hafizabad, DG Khan 02mm, Lahore (Airport) 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 07mm, Skardu 05mm, Gilgit, Gupis and Bagrote 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Saturday remained :Mithi, Chhor 41 C, Dadu, Turbat 40 C, Badin, Tando Jam and Padidan 39 C.