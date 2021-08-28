Rain likely in upper Punjab, upper KP, Kashmir, GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan during the day next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan during the day next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper and central parts during the next few days.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 35 mm, Upper Dir 34, Kakul 30, Mir Khani 05, Kalam, Parachinar, Pattan 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Punjab: Murree 30, Attock 24, Sialkot (City 20, Airport 01), Islamabad (Golra 13, Zero Point 06, Saidpur 04), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 12, Shamsabad 09), Chakwal 04, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 29, Muzaffarabad (City 17, Airport 14), Rawalakot 09, Kotli 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 02 and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 44 C, Turbat, Nokkundi, Dadu, Bahawalnagar and Noorpur Thal 41C.