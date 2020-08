Rain likely in Upper/Central Punjab, KP, GP, Kashmir

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper / Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper / Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan in next 24 hours.

Heavy fall may also be expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Light rain is also expected at a few places in south Punjab and lower Sindh during this time span.

According to synoptic situation, a strong monsoon low pressure area is present over Balochistan. Monsoon currents are also penetrating in upper parts of the country. Easterly wave is also affecting other parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Sindh including Karachi, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and few districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Hot and very humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Balochistan: Ormara 88mm, Sibi 76mm, Turbat 48mm, Khuzdar 41mm, Lasbela 38mm, Barkhan 25mm, Quetta (City 26mm, Airport 03mm), Kalat 24mm, Jiwani 18mm, Ziarat 16mm, Gwadar, Pasni 11mm, Dalbandin 09mm, Zhob, Panjgur 06mm, Kashmir: Kotli 73mm, Rawalkot 14mm, Muzaffarabad 02mm, Sindh: Karachi (Masroor Base 69mm, Gulshan Hadid 60mm, Saddar 50mm, Faisal Base, Kemari 47mm, Nazimabad 45mm, MS Old Area Airport 41mm, Landhi 38mm, University Road 36mm, Surjani 35mm, Jinnah Terminal 29mm, North Karachi 24mm), Larkana 47mm, Mirpur Khas 37mm, Jacobabad 36mm, Padaidan 29mm, Mohenjo-daro 21mm, Nawabshah, Hyderabad 20mm, Chhor 16mm, Dadu 14mm, Thatta 10mm, Badin 09mm.

Rohri, Sukkur 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 61mm, Chirat 20mm, Kakul 09mm, Punjab: Murree 56mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 51mm), Khanpur 22mm, Mangla 21mm, Lahore (Airport 20mm, City 16mm), Rahim Yar Khan 19mm, Bahawalpur (Airport 11mm, City 01mm), Kasur 06mm, Bhakkar, Jhelum 01mm.

Highest temperature recorded on Saturday was: Chillas 44C and D.I.Khan 43C.