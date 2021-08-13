Rain likely in various parts of country on I-Day: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday indicated chances of rain in different parts of the country including Islamabad on August 14 (Independence Day).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday indicated chances of rain in different parts of the country including Islamabad on August 14 (Independence Day).

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in upper and central parts during the next 24 hours.

A westerly wave was also present over the northern parts of the country.

Rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

While hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Sialkot (Airport) 30 mm, Murree 13, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 12, Kashmir: Garhidupatta 05, Muzaffarabad (City) 04, Kotli, Rawalakot 01 and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Balakot 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi, Dadu 43 C, Bhakkar 42, Panjgur, Chillas, Rohri, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ismail Khan 41 C.