Rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

While hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 44 C, Dalbandin 43, Dadu 42, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Dera Ismail Khan 41 C.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Dir 52 mm, Malam Jabba 13, Garhi Dupatta 07 and Sialkot received 01 mm of rain.