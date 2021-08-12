UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

Rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

While hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 44 C, Dalbandin 43, Dadu 42, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Dera Ismail Khan 41 C.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Dir 52 mm, Malam Jabba 13, Garhi Dupatta 07 and Sialkot received 01 mm of rain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Dera Ismail Khan Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Dadu Dir Dalbandin Garhi Dupatta

Recent Stories

Iran's Raisi Packs Cabinet With Allies of Hardline ..

Iran's Raisi Packs Cabinet With Allies of Hardline Predecessor - Reports

1 second ago
 UN Security Council to Act Soon on Afghanistan - I ..

UN Security Council to Act Soon on Afghanistan - Irish Envoy

5 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri Calendar

31 minutes ago
 Case against Hindu boy closed: Ashrafi

Case against Hindu boy closed: Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 Laschet Certain About Winning German Chancellorshi ..

Laschet Certain About Winning German Chancellorship

3 minutes ago
 OGRA advises all licensees to establish MVTS for a ..

OGRA advises all licensees to establish MVTS for active participation in anti-CO ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.