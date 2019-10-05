Rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain/wind-thunderstorms for various parts in Islamabad, South Punjab, Upper and Central Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain/wind-thunderstorms for various parts in Islamabad, South Punjab, Upper and Central Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation revealed that westerly wave was affecting upper and southern parts of the country.

"Rain/ wind-thunderstorm is likely at scattered places in all districts of Balochistan and upper/central Sindh while at isolated places in Islamabad, districts of south Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgilt-Baltistan", the met office said.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Duirng the last 24 hours, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while at isolated places in Kashmir Punjab (Kasur, Khanpur, Sialkot and Narowal), Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas) and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir(Upper 30, Lower 10), Kakul 29, Mirkhani 27, Kalam 26, Besham 23, Drosh 16, Parachinar, Chitral 14, Malam Jabba 11, Pattan, Buner 03, Saidu sharif 02, Balakot, Thaktbai 01, Sindh: Karachi(North Karachi 10), Mithi 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 02, City 01), Punjab: Kasur 05, Khanpur 01, Sialkot (City 01).