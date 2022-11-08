Rain likely in various parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at Balochistan, lower Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree and Bagrote.

Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Panjgur 44mm, Zhob 05, Lasbela 02, Sindh: Karachi (Saadi Town 16, Masroor Base 06, Orangi Town 04, Faisal Base, North Karachi, DHA, MOS 03, Surjani Town, Korangi, Jinnah Terminal, Nazimabad, Gulshan Hadid 02, Old Area 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Patan 03, Kalam 04, Chitral, Mirkhani 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Kalam, Babusar -01, Ziarat and Astore 01C.