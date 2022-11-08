UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Rain likely in various parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at Balochistan, lower Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree and Bagrote.

Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Panjgur 44mm, Zhob 05, Lasbela 02, Sindh: Karachi (Saadi Town 16, Masroor Base 06, Orangi Town 04, Faisal Base, North Karachi, DHA, MOS 03, Surjani Town, Korangi, Jinnah Terminal, Nazimabad, Gulshan Hadid 02, Old Area 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Patan 03, Kalam 04, Chitral, Mirkhani 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Kalam, Babusar -01, Ziarat and Astore 01C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Murree Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Lasbela Ziarat Panjgur Gulshan Korangi Orangi

Recent Stories

PFMA KP concerned over distribution of flour throu ..

PFMA KP concerned over distribution of flour through MPAs

16 seconds ago
 Foreign players upset hosts in Pakistan Jrs Tennis ..

Foreign players upset hosts in Pakistan Jrs Tennis C'ships

19 seconds ago
 'Toxic cover-up': UN draws 'red line' around firms ..

'Toxic cover-up': UN draws 'red line' around firms' net zero greenwashing

21 seconds ago
 Kissan package to pave way for bumper wheat crop: ..

Kissan package to pave way for bumper wheat crop: Ejaz Tanveer

22 seconds ago
 Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

3 minutes ago
 PTI supporters block roads in protest, causes inco ..

PTI supporters block roads in protest, causes inconvenience for citizens

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.