Rain Likely In Various Punjab Regions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

Rain likely in various Punjab regions

Widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in various parts of Punjab including provincial capital from Wednesday to Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in various parts of Punjab including provincial capital from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Met office said that strong westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Wednesday and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and will persist till Saturday.

Rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Narowal districts from Wednesday to Saturday.

Rains with dust-thunderstorm are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Rahim Yar khan districts from Wednesday to Thursday.

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers (with hailstorm) is also expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Kashmir districts on Thursday and Friday.

The PSL matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi and Lahore are also likely to be disturbed from the rainy spell.

