Rain likely to lash in most parts of country 26 Aug 2019

Met office has forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G Khan divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G Khan divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Strong moist currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Karachi, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during the last 24 hours: Punjab: Islamabad (Z.P 119, Saidpur 39, Golra 29, AP 25, Bokra 05), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 42, Chaklala 34), M.B Din 23, Murree 18, Jhelum 17, Sialkot (City 10, AP 06), Gujrat 11, Mangla 03, Kashmir: Kotli 31, Rawalakot 03, Gari Dupatta 02, KP: Cherat 22, Saidu Sharif 15, Balakot 13, Lower Dir 10, Malamjabba, Kakul & Kalam 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Sibbi 43C, Turbat 42C, Padidan, Bhakkar, Moenjodaro 41C.

