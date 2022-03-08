UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely To Prevail In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 06:18 PM

Rain likely to prevail in various parts of country: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snow over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snow over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

Mainly dry and partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 17 mm Balochistan: Quetta 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -02 C, Kalam -01 and Rawalakot 00 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Parachinar Rawalakot May

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Zardari, Maulana Fazl unveil reason behin ..

Shehbaz, Zardari, Maulana Fazl unveil reason behind no-trust-motion

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drug ..

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drugs In A Joint Operation

16 minutes ago
 Govt did landmark legislation for protection of wo ..

Govt did landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad Umar

29 minutes ago
 More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

More than two million flee war in Ukraine: UN

1 minute ago
 KP Minister directs regular monitoring of ongoing ..

KP Minister directs regular monitoring of ongoing housing schemes

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister to continue fight against corrupt ' ..

Prime Minister to continue fight against corrupt 'mafia' : Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>