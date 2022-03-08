Rain likely to prevail in various parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snow over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

Mainly dry and partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 17 mm Balochistan: Quetta 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -02 C, Kalam -01 and Rawalakot 00 C.