Rain predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Department Saturday forecast rain-wind thunderstorm at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

The rain predicted in Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Karak districts, while at isolated places in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, DI Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

Snowfall may also be expected over the mountainous areas in Chitral, Upper Swat, Upper Dir, Shangla, Mansehra and Kurram districts.

Rainfall in Last 24 hours recorded DI Khan 24mili miter, Balakot 21, Kakul 18, Pattan 16, Kalam 13, Parachinar 12, Shabqadar 09, Saidu Sharif 07, Charsadda, Besham and Dir 6, Malamjaba, Mirkhani, Drosh, Cherat and Mohmand Dam each 5, Swabi and Bunner each 4, Takht Bhai 3, Peshawar, Chitral, Dargai and Timergara each 2 and Bannu 1 mm.

Lowest minimum temperature was recorded -01�C each in Kalam and Parachinar during last 24 hours.