Rain provides respite to people from smog

(@imziishan)

The intermittent rain on Thursday not only provided respite to people from smog but also improved air quality index of the Punjab capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The intermittent rain on Thursday not only provided respite to people from smog but also improved air quality index of the Punjab capital.

According to the Met office, rain wind/thunderstorm with cloudy weather condition occurred in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujarnawala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, M B Din, Narowal, Sialkot, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Fiaslabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Kasur, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and NankanaSahib.

The synoptic situation showed that a strong westerly wave is effecting upper and central parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours, Murree 63, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 31), Gujrat 19, Faisalabad 12, Jhelum 11, Sialkot (City 07,A/P 05), Gujranwala, Bhakkar 04, Joharabad, Chakwal 02, Lahore (A/P, City 01), Jhang 01,K.