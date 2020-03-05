UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Related Incidents In KP Claims Five Lives

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

As many as five people died while other eight persons were sustained serious injuries due to recent rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as five people died while other eight persons were sustained serious injuries due to recent rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three houses were also damaged in different parts of the province.

The PDMA has directed the relevant district administrations to expedite the relief operations in the affected areas, Radio/private news channels reported.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died

Recent Stories

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

5 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends ban on Umrah visitors till Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Commercial Press offers over 1,300 e-books for fre ..

2 minutes ago

FGEHA gets Rs23.235 bln from members desiring for ..

2 minutes ago

French TGV derails on Strasbourg-Paris line, drive ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.