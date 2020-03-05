Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

As many as five people died while other eight persons were sustained serious injuries due to recent rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as five people died while other eight persons were sustained serious injuries due to recent rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three houses were also damaged in different parts of the province.

The PDMA has directed the relevant district administrations to expedite the relief operations in the affected areas, Radio/private news channels reported.