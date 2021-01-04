UrduPoint.com
Rain, Snowfall Expected At Isolated Places Of KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:38 PM

Rain, snowfall expected at isolated places of KP

The regional meteorological department of Peshawar on Monday predicted more rains and snowfall at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological department of Peshawar on Monday predicted more rains and snowfall at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to RMD,the rain and snowfall are expected over the hills of Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I.Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts.

A few heavy falls are also expected in Hazara division.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -07�C.in Kalam.

