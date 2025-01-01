Open Menu

Rain, Snowfall Expected In Upper Regions As Weather System Enters Pakistan

Published January 01, 2025

Rain and snow are expected in northern and western Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall are anticipated in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening and night hours.

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall are anticipated in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening and night hours.

The synoptic situation reveals that a frontal weather system is likely to enter the western regions of the country tonight and persist in the upper areas until January 6.

Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is expected to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night, causing potential visibility issues for commuters.

During the past 24 hours, vold and dry weather dominated most parts of the country, with very cold conditions reported in the hilly regions. Light rain and drizzle occurred in isolated parts of northern Balochistan, while moderate to dense fog engulfed several districts in Punjab and upper Sindh.

The coldest temperatures recorded were -09 C in Skardu and Gupis, -08 C in Leh, -06 C in Gilgit, -05 C in Astore, and -04 C in Hunza and Chitral.

Travelers are advised to exercise caution in fog-prone areas and hilly regions due to slippery roads and low visibility.

