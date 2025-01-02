Open Menu

Rain, Snowfall Forecast In Murree, Administration Issues Travel Advisory

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 07:29 PM

The Meteorological Department has predicted rains and snowfall in the next few days in Murree, putting the local administration on alert

According to the details, rains and snowfall are likely to continue till January 6 in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.

According to the details, rains and snowfall are likely to continue till January 6 in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.

District Administration Murree has issued a tourists advisory asking the tourists and travelers to be careful during their travels, and to plan their travel programs according to the weather conditions. Local people and tourists should get information about the weather conditions from electronic, print and social media before traveling to Murree, says the advisory.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi while talking to the media on Thursday said that service centers have been set up at 13 places in Murree for tourists' guidance.

He urged the tourists to follow the advisory issued by the district administration.

