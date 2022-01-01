Rain, snowfall in most parts of KP from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Rain and snowfall in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday, an official of the Meteorology Department said here Saturday.

Instructions in this connection has been issued to District Administration and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures and remain alert in view of rains and snowfall, DG, PDMA Sharif Hussain said in a letter.

The official of the Met Office said that the chance of intermittent rain in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Bajaur and Karam besides predicting snowfall in Galyat, Naran, Kagan, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba mountains.

He also warned the visitors about the closure of roads and landslides due to heavy rains and snowfall in upper districts.

The DG PDMA informed the district administration to ensure availability of small heavy machinery where there is a risk of landslides besides ensuring availability of machinery for rehabilitation of link roads.

He also warned all the tourists to take special precautions during their trip and be aware of the weather conditions.

He said the PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully operational and instructed the people to report any untoward incident to the PDMA Helpline 1700. Rain and snowfall is expected to continue intermittently from Monday to Thursday, the official of the met office confirmed.